Hartford Company Makes NCAA Championship Hats That Celebrate UConn's Win

A company in Hartford is making NCAA Championship hats that will celebrate UConn's win in stores across the country.

GimaSport says they are making a couple thousand hats on Tuesday.

The hats say "5x National Champions" with a UConn Husky logo on them. Underneath that, it says 2023 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball.

NBC Connecticut

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

After the hats are made, they will be sent to stores across the country.

"It's always nice when you're doing it in Hartford. These hats are going all over the country and the Huskies are a name across the country, but there's always a sense of pride when you do it here in Hartford for a Connecticut team," said GimaSport owner Roberto Giansiracusa.

UConn beat San Diego State 76-59 to bring home its fifth national title on Monday.