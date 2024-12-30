Connecticut's year in review: Top sports stories of 2024

From college triumphs to Olympics glory, 2024 was a big year for Connecticut athletes and teams. Here's a look back at some of the headline-making events and accomplishments of the past year:

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

For even more great moments from 2024, here are some of Gabby and Matt's favorite stories that they got to cover this year:

Gabby's picks

PLUS: Darien swimmer headed to Paralympics a year after shark attack

Matt's picks

PLUS: Coast Guard Athletics gets shot at redemption nearly a century after racist incident