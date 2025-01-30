Yard Goats to play game as Hartford Thunder Chickens 

If you love the Hartford Yard Goats, you’ll also love the Hartford Thunder Chickens.

Photo courtesy of the Hartford Yard Goats

The local affiliate of the Colorado Rockies will play a game as the Hartford Thunder Chickens at home at Dunkin’ Park and wear uniform jerseys and caps with the alternate team name and logo.

Photo courtesy of the Hartford Yard Goats

This is one of two alternate team names being added this season. The other will be announced on Feb. 6.

The Yard Goats said Thunder Chicken is a nickname for wild turkeys because of their loud gobbling sound and it’s also a nickname for the ruffed grouse - a bird native to Connecticut.

The logo is a turkey illuminated by a flash of lightning.

Photo courtesy of the Hartford Yard Goats

“Our fans love wild alternate identities,” Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said in a statement. “The Thunder Chickens is another crazy and fun brand, and we are excited to add it to our 2025 starting lineup.”

In the past, the team has played as the Bouncing Pickles, Los Chivos, Steamed Cheeseburgers, Whirlybirds, River Hogs, Praying Mantis and more.

Individual Hartford Yard Goats tickets will go on sale for all home games on Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m.

You can buy tickets on the Yard Goats website yardgoatsbaseball.com, or over the phone at 860-246-4628, and tickets will be delivered digitally.

Or, you can buy tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

The season starts on Friday, April 4 with a 7:10 p.m. game as the Yard Goats take on the Somerset Patriots at Dunkin’ Park.