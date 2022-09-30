taste of today

Autumn Chicken Soup

By Chef Chris Prosperi, Metro Bis

This recipe makes 3 quarts.

Ingredients for Autumn Chicken Soup

  • 1 quart low-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 cups water
  • 8 ounces chicken breast, chopped
  • 1 cup onion, chopped
  • 1 cup carrot, chopped
  • 1 cup celery, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, minced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoons turmeric
  • 1 tablespoon curry powder
  • 1 cup butternut squash, chopped
  • 4 cups red bliss potatoes, chopped
  • Black pepper to taste
  • 1 tablespoon fresh sage

Instructions Autumn Chicken Soup

  • In a large pot on medium-high heat, place the chicken broth, water, chicken breast, onion, carrot, celery, ginger, garlic, turmeric, curry, squash and potatoes. Stir to combine.
  • Bring to a simmer.
  • Turn down the heat to maintain a simmer for 1-1 ½ hours or until the chicken is fully cooked and the squash and potatoes are soft.
  • Taste and adjust seasoning with pepper, if needed.
  • Garnish with fresh sage.

