This recipe makes 3 quarts.
Ingredients for Autumn Chicken Soup
- 1 quart low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 cups water
- 8 ounces chicken breast, chopped
- 1 cup onion, chopped
- 1 cup carrot, chopped
- 1 cup celery, chopped
- 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, minced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons turmeric
- 1 tablespoon curry powder
- 1 cup butternut squash, chopped
- 4 cups red bliss potatoes, chopped
- Black pepper to taste
- 1 tablespoon fresh sage
Instructions Autumn Chicken Soup
- In a large pot on medium-high heat, place the chicken broth, water, chicken breast, onion, carrot, celery, ginger, garlic, turmeric, curry, squash and potatoes. Stir to combine.
- Bring to a simmer.
- Turn down the heat to maintain a simmer for 1-1 ½ hours or until the chicken is fully cooked and the squash and potatoes are soft.
- Taste and adjust seasoning with pepper, if needed.
- Garnish with fresh sage.
