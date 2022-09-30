This recipe makes 3 quarts.

Ingredients for Autumn Chicken Soup

1 quart low-sodium chicken broth

2 cups water

8 ounces chicken breast, chopped

1 cup onion, chopped

1 cup carrot, chopped

1 cup celery, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, minced

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons turmeric

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 cup butternut squash, chopped

4 cups red bliss potatoes, chopped

Black pepper to taste

1 tablespoon fresh sage

Instructions Autumn Chicken Soup

In a large pot on medium-high heat, place the chicken broth, water, chicken breast, onion, carrot, celery, ginger, garlic, turmeric, curry, squash and potatoes. Stir to combine.

Bring to a simmer.

Turn down the heat to maintain a simmer for 1-1 ½ hours or until the chicken is fully cooked and the squash and potatoes are soft.

Taste and adjust seasoning with pepper, if needed.

Garnish with fresh sage.

