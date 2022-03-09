Chef Chris Prosperi is sharing his favorite recipe for chimichurri.

Ingredients:

2 bunches of fresh, washed parsley

7-8 cloves of garlic

1 tablespoon of crushed red pepper

1 tablespoon of black pepper

1 teaspoon of smoked paprika

zest of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon of salt

1 tablespoon of boiling water

2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

2 cups of olive oil

Instructions:

Place the parsley, garlic, crushed red pepper, black pepper, paprika, lemon zest and salt in the bowl of a medium food processor fitted with a chopping blade. Puree for approximately 45 seconds until the parsley is coarsely chopped and everything is incorporated.

Turn off the food processor and add the boiling water. Pulse a couple of times then scrape the sides of the food processor bowl.

Finish by adding the vinegar and olive oil. Continue pulsing to mix, but keep mixture chunky.

Serve as a sauce with beef, pork, chicken or lamb.

This recipe makes about two and a half cups.