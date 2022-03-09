taste of today

Chimichurri

Chef Chris Prosperi is sharing his favorite recipe for chimichurri.

Ingredients:

  • 2 bunches of fresh, washed parsley
  • 7-8 cloves of garlic
  • 1 tablespoon of crushed red pepper
  • 1 tablespoon of black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika
  • zest of 1 lemon
  • 1 tablespoon of salt
  • 1 tablespoon of boiling water
  • 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar
  • 2 cups of olive oil

Instructions:

Place the parsley, garlic, crushed red pepper, black pepper, paprika, lemon zest and salt in the bowl of a medium food processor fitted with a chopping blade. Puree for approximately 45 seconds until the parsley is coarsely chopped and everything is incorporated.

Turn off the food processor and add the boiling water. Pulse a couple of times then scrape the sides of the food processor bowl.

Finish by adding the vinegar and olive oil. Continue pulsing to mix, but keep mixture chunky.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Taste Of Today

taste of today Mar 3

Green Bean & Feta Salad

taste of today Feb 16

Tuna & Roasted Broccoli Salad

Serve as a sauce with beef, pork, chicken or lamb.

This recipe makes about two and a half cups.

This article tagged under:

taste of todayrecipeChimichurri
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us