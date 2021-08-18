Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for roasted tomato salsa.

Ingredients:

8 plum tomatoes

1 jalapeno

1 small red onion

6 cloves of garlic

1/2 cup of raisins, plumped in hot water

1/2 bunch of cilantro

2 tablespoons of lime juice

2 teaspoons of kosher salt

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Roast the tomatoes, jalapeno, onion, and garlic on a dry baking sheet in a preheated oven for 15 minutes.

Place in the beaker with the raisins, cilantro, lime juice and salt. Puree until smooth.

Taste and adjust with salt if needed. Serve with baked tortilla or fish.

This recipe makes about one quart.