Track & Field

Alexis Ohanian and Flavor Flav help pay US Olympian's rent

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian and rapper Flavor Flav paid for Olympian Veronica Fraley’s rent after hearing her struggles to make ends meet as a college athlete.

By Bentley Maddox | E! Online

NBC Universal, Inc.

Originally appeared on E! Online

The Olympic Committee isn’t the only one dishing out gold in Paris.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Team USA track and field athlete Veronica Fraley can compete a little easier after learning that Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian and rapper Flavor Flav helped pay for her rent.

“I compete in the Olympic Games tomorrow and can’t even pay my rent,” the discus thrower posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Aug. 1. “My school only sent about 75% of my rent while they pay football players (who haven’t won anything) enough to buy new cars and houses.”

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

2024 Paris Olympics 4 hours ago

Watch the best Olympics Day 6 highlights as US adds 7 medals

Gymnastics 11 hours ago

Will this be Simone Biles' last Olympics? One of her coaches sheds light on the possibility

news 9 hours ago

The top 11 colleges with the most American athletes in the 2024 Olympics

Flavor Flav — who has been a vocal supporter of women’s sports and has made a financial contribution to the U.S. women’s water polo team — wrote back, “I gotchu,,, DM me and I’ll send payment TODAY so you don’t have to worry bout it TOMORROW.”

Shortly after, Ohanian also offered to front the cost of Fraley’s rent, writing, “C'mon now! I'll split it with @flavorfav.”

And within the hour, both had posted confirmation of payments to Fraley, with Ohanian sharing a screenshot showing that he wired the 24-year-old $7,760 — a nod to the name of his Seven Seven Six venture capital firm.

“Now go be great,” Ohanian wrote to Fraley, as Flavor Flav noted that the athlete’s rent is now "paid off for the year.”

The Public Enemy emcee went on to tell Fraley that he’ll also “try and come by and support you in person” at her meet.

He continued, “LMK what time.”

play

Fraley, who attends Vanderbilt University in Nashville, was moved by their generosity, writing that their contribution “makes every difference in the WORLD.”

“Thanks for the supporting messages,” she added to her followers. “I want to clarify my irritation isn’t with the school itself, mainly the rules that bar me from making the amount I’m WORTH as a collegiate athlete.”

And like Flavor Flav, Ohanian — who shares daughters Olympia, 6, and Adira, 12 months, with his Olympian wife Serena— is an avid supporter of women’s sports. In July 2020, he became the lead investor alongside Natalie Portman, America Ferrera, and Abby Wambach in Angel City FC, a National Women’s Soccer League team in Los Angeles.

“What was very obvious from the nature of women’s sports was that all they needed was a platform to really honor their greatness,” Ohanian told E! News at a March 2023 Angel City FC event. “Let me give my capital, my resources, my team’s expertise to help amazing women do great things.”

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Track & Field
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us