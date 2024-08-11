British Royal Family

Kate Middleton makes surprise appearance in royal Olympics video

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, made a rare appearance with an unshaven Prince William in a video dedicated to the British Olympic team, released before the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony.

Talk about a royal Olympic surprise!

Kate Middleton made a rare appearance alongside a scruffy-looking Prince William in a pre-recorded video dedicated to the British Olympic team, which Kensington Palace posted on Instagram Aug. 11, hours before the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"From all of us watching at home," began the Princess of Wales, "congratulations to Team GB."

Middleton sported a white and black striped sweater similar to one she wore in a March video in which she announced she was undergoing cancer treatment. The princess, who has largely remained out of the public eye since speaking out about her health battle, wore her long brown hair straight and loose and parted in the side.

William, standing next to his wife, wore a teal Team Great Britain polo shirt and also sported facial hair publicly for the first time in more than a decade.

"Well done on all you have achieved," he said in the video. "You've been an inspiration to us all."

Their post's caption also read, "Well done @teamgb, what an incredible journey! Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud! Here's to celebrating every triumph at @paris2024 and looking forward to more from @paralympicsgb_official later in the summer."

The British Olympic team collectively earned 65 medals, including 14 gold, at the Games, ranking in third place behind China and the United States, whose athletes pushed the country to No. 1 with 126 medals, including 40 gold.

Middleton and William's video also included messages from British celebs such as David Beckham, who played a key part in helping London win their 2012 Olympics bid, as well as Snoop Dogg, who served as an special NBC Olympics correspondent during the 2024 Games. The American rapper thanked the athletes "on behalf of big Snoop Dogg, the prince and his lovely wife."

