Beautiful Day Today, Showers Develop Overnight

We're continuing the workweek with seasonable temperatures and a mostly sunny day today and showers will develop overnight.

Today will be mostly sunny with a breeze. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs near 75.

Showers will develop after midnight and will continue into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be cooler with highs in the lower 60s. There will be lots of clouds in the afternoon.

The sun returns on Friday with highs in the 80s.

This weekend will be hot with highs in the 90s both days.

