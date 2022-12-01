Cold, Some Flurries Thursday After Wednesday Storms

There are around 2,000 power outages Thursday morning after storms Wednesday and it will be cold Thursday with gusty winds up to 35 miles per hour.

Public schools in Canterbury and New Fairfield have a two-hour delay Thursday after the storm that brought gusty winds and heavy rain.

Today, we have a mix of sun and clouds and a few flurries.

Early Thursday morning there were some snow showers and snow squalls and there are reports of ice and crashes in Winsted, Colebrook and Norfolk.

It will be fair and pleasant for early December on Friday, with high temperatures in the middle 40s.

Rain is likely Saturday and high temperatures will be in the 50s. Then it will be fair and cooler Sunday.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a pattern change later next week that might bring some wintry weather.

