Tracking heavy rain and strong winds in Conn. tonight

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking heavy rain and strong winds that could be damaging on Wednesday.

There will be periods of rain and gusty winds during the day. Temperatures will be very mild with highs in the 50s.

The rain will be heavier this evening and early tonight. A thunderstorm is possible, too.

Temperatures will rapidly fall as we go through the overnight and into early Thursday. Damaging winds are also a concern.

There's a wind advisory issued for the entire state.

Eversource said they're bringing in outside line workers ahead of the storm to deal with potential power outages.

Wind gust of over 50 mph are possible.

Thursday will be sharply colder with highs in the 30s.

