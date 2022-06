We're continuing the workweek with considerably cooler temperatures and storms are possible tonight.

Yesterday's highs were in the 90s and today's are in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

We have a chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight after 6 p.m.

Overnight showers and storms are also likely.

Tomorrow will have a mix of clouds and sun with highs near 80.

There's another chance of showers and storms tomorrow night into Friday morning.

