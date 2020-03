NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking rain for the weekend.

Showers will begin this afternoon and evening. Rain will become heavy at times by Sunday morning.

While the heaviest of the rain will shift east of the state by mid to late morning on Sunday, an easterly wind will keep cool temperatures and areas of drizzle throughout the day.

Some drying will take place later in the day on Monday. Many towns will pick up 1 to 1.5 inches of rain by Monday morning.

