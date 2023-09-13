Flash flood warnings issued as storms move through

Storms with heavy rain, strong winds, thunder and lightning have been moving through and a severe thunderstorm warning was been issued for Hartford and Tolland counties until 9:30 a.m.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms that will also come through midday and in the afternoon.

Flash flooding is possible and a flash flood warning has been issued for Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties until 12:30 p.m., for New Haven County until 11:15 a.m., for Fairfield County until 10:30 a.m. and for Litchfield County until 10:45 a.m.

A flood warning has also been issued for Fairfield and Litchfield counties.

Urban street flooding is also possible.

Overnight it will be less stormy.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny and much less humid.

Fringe impacts from Hurricane Lee will bring wind and a few showers to Connecticut on Saturday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.