Cool temperatures today before summer heat returns

By Darren Sweeney

A pattern change has brought a break from the summer heat to the state over the next couple of days.

Low temperatures this morning fell into the low 50s and upper 40s for much of the interior. The average low temperature for this time of the year is around 61 degrees.

Today will feature high temperatures 10 to 12 degrees below the average high of 83 degrees.

Along with the cooler temperatures today, there's the chance of a brief shower or thundershower this afternoon. Any shower that develops will be isolated.

High temperatures will begin to rebound closer to average levels heading toward the end of the week.

High temperatures over the weekend will eventually climb above average. Highs are expected in the middle to upper 80s with a good amount of sunshine.

