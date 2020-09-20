first alert weather

Dry Weather, Drought Conditions Persist Next Week

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal, Inc.

As fall arrives on Tuesday, the dry stretch of weather the state experienced through the summer continues into next week.

A large area of high pressure brought a beautiful weekend with cooler than average temperatures. While temperatures are expected to moderate over the next few days, the dry weather looks to continue.

The big weather feature over the next few days is a powerful hurricane "Teddy" that will remain to our east and head into the Canadian maritimes. No rain or wind is expected here locally.

The next chance for showers isn't in the forecast until the end of next weekend and the start of the following week.

Get the latest on the First Alert Forecast.

