Extreme Cold Moves In This Weekend

By Angela Fortuna and Ryan Hanrahan

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking some extremely cold temperatures that will move in over the weekend.

The coldest air of the season moves in Friday night. Wind chills between -20 and -35 degrees are possible for a period of time.

Actual air temps will be between 0 and -10 degrees Saturday morning with wind gusts over 30 mph.

Gov. Ned Lamont has activated the state's severe cold weather protocol in anticipation of the extreme cold starting Thursday and lasting through Sunday afternoon.

With wind chills being so low, frostbite could happen in a matter of minutes.

The cold is short-lived with temperatures in the 40s by Sunday afternoon.

