The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are issuing a first alert for Tuesday morning with the forecast for sub-zero wind chill factors.

The feels-like temperatures will be between 0 and negative 20.

The high temperatures will only range from about 7 degrees in the hills to 13 in Hartford to 17 in New Haven, but the breeze will make it feel much colder.

Tomorrow morning looks pretty brutal. We've seen worse, but it feels like it's been a while. (see what I did there?) Prolonged skin exposure can lead to frost bite after several minutes. Let's be smart about this and be prepared. Air temps near 5 can stress your car battery too. pic.twitter.com/7tjtu6If0j — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) January 10, 2022

