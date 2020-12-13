first alert weather

First Alert: Two Chances for Snow This Week

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Despite temperatures rising 15-20 degrees above average today, NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued two first alerts for snow chances for this week.

The first chance for snow will arrive late Monday morning into Monday afternoon. Because temperatures will be fairly mild, a rain and wet snow mix looks likely. A flip to wet snow is possible. Minor accumulations are likely, especially on grassy surfaces. Most towns will pick up a coating to a slushy inch. Some localized 2" amounts are possible.

Much colder air will settle into the northeast on Tuesday. That cold air will set the stage for the next storm to arrive later Wednesday into Thursday.

A powerful coastal storm looks to develop and move up the coast Wednesday night. At this time, exact details are still being worked out, however, the chance for strong winds and heavy snow is increasing.

Stay with the first alert forecast team for details on snow chances into next week.

Weather Stories

first alert weather 4 hours ago

Today's Forecast

school closings Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us