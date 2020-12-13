First Alert: Two Chances for Snow This Week

Despite temperatures rising 15-20 degrees above average today, NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued two first alerts for snow chances for this week.

The first chance for snow will arrive late Monday morning into Monday afternoon. Because temperatures will be fairly mild, a rain and wet snow mix looks likely. A flip to wet snow is possible. Minor accumulations are likely, especially on grassy surfaces. Most towns will pick up a coating to a slushy inch. Some localized 2" amounts are possible.

Much colder air will settle into the northeast on Tuesday. That cold air will set the stage for the next storm to arrive later Wednesday into Thursday.

Here is the evolution of our midweek nor'easter. The reason why we don't have all of the details, is because the energy hasn't even come ashore yet in the Pacific NW

A powerful coastal storm looks to develop and move up the coast Wednesday night. At this time, exact details are still being worked out, however, the chance for strong winds and heavy snow is increasing.

