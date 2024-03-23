Ice possible in parts of CT this morning, heavy rain and high winds move in this afternoon

A storm approaching from the south will bring heavy rain, wind and possible flooding through this evening.

Before the heaviest of the rain arrives, a winter weather advisory is in place for some icing in the hills (northwest and northeast). Temperatures should climb above freezing through the morning toward noon.

The rain will pick up in intensity through this afternoon. By late afternoon and early evening the rain will be heavy with embedded thunderstorms possible. A flood watch has been issued through Sunday morning due to the amount of rain expected. A month's worth of rain looks like for most of the state.

Wind will also increase as the storm approaches today. Gusts could top 40 mph, especially southern Connecticut . A wind advisory has been issued for southern Connecticut through tonight.

The rain and wind will taper off tonight with a return to sunshine and breezy conditions expected on Sunday.