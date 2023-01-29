Mild Temperatures Today, Late Showers Likely

Yesterday's high temperatures made to right around 50 degrees in many locations. That is a full 15 degrees above the average high of 35. Expect another mild day today.

Another mild January day is in store for us. Temps about 15 degrees above average. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/84Pzs6G3VQ — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) January 29, 2023

Today's high temperatures will make it close to 50 degrees despite the fact we will have a mostly cloudy sky through the day.

A few late day and evening showers are likely as a weak cold front moves through. The best chance of showers come toward and after sunset.

While you're enjoying the warmth for the rest of this weekend, here's a look back at what we were digging out from one year ago today.

One year ago today, we were digging out from a few inches to 18" of snow (and wind). Today, we're forecasting 50. What would YOU rather have? Comment below. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/IeflII8Wpu — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) January 29, 2023

As we move into the new work week, the trend is for colder temperatures, especially toward the end of next week.

More detail on the next cold blast of air can be found on our weather blog.