Mild Temperatures Today, Late Showers Likely

By Darren Sweeney

Yesterday's high temperatures made to right around 50 degrees in many locations. That is a full 15 degrees above the average high of 35. Expect another mild day today.

Today's high temperatures will make it close to 50 degrees despite the fact we will have a mostly cloudy sky through the day.

A few late day and evening showers are likely as a weak cold front moves through. The best chance of showers come toward and after sunset.

While you're enjoying the warmth for the rest of this weekend, here's a look back at what we were digging out from one year ago today.

As we move into the new work week, the trend is for colder temperatures, especially toward the end of next week.

More detail on the next cold blast of air can be found on our weather blog.

