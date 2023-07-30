National Weather Service to survey Windham County after tornado touchdown

The National Weather Service is surveying parts of Connecticut on Sunday after a tornado touched down the night before.

Storms brought damage to parts of the state on Saturday. A tornado warning was issued for Windham County just after 7:30 p.m.

7:24 p.m. Saturday evening above Mansfield Hollow Lake looking northeast towards Chaplin during the tornado warning (Mathew Beissee)

Parts of Route 97 between Chaplin and Brooklyn were shutdown due to tree damage, but have since reopened.

I captured this short video clip of a possible tornado formation as seen from @UConn Storrs, CT at 7:23 pm, July 29, 2023. @WX1BOX pic.twitter.com/xcSETsPMUZ — Milton Levin (@miltonlevin) July 30, 2023

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado based on radar and also from photo and video reports of the tornado on the ground.

The storm traveled east and there were multiple tree damage reports through the county.

The radar snapshot at the time the tornado warning was issued on Saturday evening (7:35 pm)

According to the NWS, they will be in Windham County today surveying the damage from Chaplin to Killingly to determine how strong the tornado was.

Tornadoes are rated on the Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF-Scale). The scale ranges from EF0 to EF5 and is based on the damage the tornado caused.