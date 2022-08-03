Portland Parks and Camps Keep Swimmers, Campers Cool During Heat Wave

Connecticut takes on another heat wave.

Hot and humid conditions have prompted Governor Lamont to issue a weather protocol now until Friday to ensure those at risk are protected.

"With temperatures rising, we want as many people as possible to avoid heat-related illnesses," said Tayna Barrett with the United Way of Connecticut.

The state is partnering with the United Way to connect people to 39 cooling centers and more than 120 swimming facilities across the state. Families can also find relief at Brownstone Adventure Sports Park in Portland.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"This is so fun. This is my favorite place to come," said Chloe Stolzember of Glastonbury.

From ziplining to cliff jumping and an inflatable playground, it's a place for people to enjoy something that's both refreshing and thrilling.

"We are selling out days and weeks in advance so by mid-August, we'll probably be booked for all of August," said Tom Loring, Brownstone Park's director of guest services.

For someone who is in the sun all day, lifeguard Sarah Rumley said she makes sure she is prepared for the heat.

"One of my coaches told me, you drink half your body weight in ounces a few days before it's really hot, so I always try and do that," Rumley said. "You don't want to wait until you get thirsty, that's when you know it's too late. You don't want to wait until you get thirsty to start drinking."

Staff and campers at YMCA Camp Ingersoll are following similar guidance.

"Just so I can be, not only 100% for myself, but 100% for my campers as well," Chloe Lacroix said.

Counselors like her find creative ways for campers to stay hydrated throughout the day.

"We do a reminder after every activity. If you get out in a game, let's go take five sips of water, a water chart, and at the end of the day they would get a prize if it was full," Lacroix said.

According to the camp director, hot stretches like this typically mean more time at the waterfront, down the slip and slide or getting soaked in the misters.

Campers say they know how to come to camp prepared.

"I don't recommend wearing dark clothing and keeping hydrated and wearing sunscreen is a very important thing," said a YMCA Ingersoll camper.