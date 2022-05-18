Record Heat Possible This Weekend

Our team of meteorologists is tracking potentially record-breaking warmth for this weekend.

A strong area of high pressure will develop near Bermuda. This is often known as a "Bermuda High" which is typically responsible for some of the warmest weather.

In addition, a dip in the jet stream for the western half of the country will result in the jet stream lifting to the north for the entire northeast.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing into the low 80s for much of inland Connecticut. The shoreline will be a bit cooler with a breeze off the water.

By Saturday, temperatures are expected to surge into the 90s with the daily record in jeopardy. Temperatures could reach 95 degrees, which would break the currently record of 93 degrees set in 1996.

While temperatures are expected to remain hot on Sunday, increased sky cover and a chance for showers will likely keep temperatures below the daily record of 95 degrees set in 1992.

A cold front on Sunday night will drop temperatures back into the low 70s by Monday. Keep in mind the average high temperature for this time of year is around 72 degrees.

