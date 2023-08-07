Severe weather possible overnight and into Tuesday morning

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking severe storms that are possible overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Isolated and scattered storms are expected to develop primarily between 4 and 9 a.m. Not every town will be impacted.

The main threat with these storms is heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

We may see a couple storms later this evening and tonight but the risk for a severe storm will increase around daybreak. The storms will be isolated but there's the chance for some strong winds or an isolated tornado with any storm that develops. pic.twitter.com/mWJrzIe3v8 — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) August 7, 2023

The storms working into our area are majorly impacting our south and west through the evening with a Level 4 out of 5 threat. These storms aren't expected to impact Connecticut as much as they are elsewhere.

Humidity levels will stay very high overnight and into the morning.

By Tuesday afternoon, an isolated storm is possible, but severe weather is not anticipated.

