Some Areas of CT Could Get More Than 6 Inches of Snow Monday

A storm system is expected to make its way into Connecticut Monday evening, and it could mean more than six inches of snow for some towns.

The winter storm is expected to move in Monday night and could continue into Tuesday morning.

Tracking a potential winter storm next week. Details right now at 6 and on the weather blog -> https://t.co/HSfzBnWcGt pic.twitter.com/vcJ1NwXDOR — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) February 24, 2023

It's still early to pinpoint exactly where but right now, it seems like there is potential for more than six inches of accumulation in some spots.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Accumulating snow is likely, with snow starting in the evening hours and peaking just after midnight.

The bulk of the snow is expected to wind down by Tuesday morning.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.