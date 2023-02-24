connecticut weather

Some Areas of CT Could Get More Than 6 Inches of Snow Monday

Monday's winter weather could be the first big snowfall of the season for some areas.

By Ryan Hanrahan and Angela Fortuna

A storm system is expected to make its way into Connecticut Monday evening, and it could mean more than six inches of snow for some towns.

The winter storm is expected to move in Monday night and could continue into Tuesday morning.

It's still early to pinpoint exactly where but right now, it seems like there is potential for more than six inches of accumulation in some spots.

Accumulating snow is likely, with snow starting in the evening hours and peaking just after midnight.

The bulk of the snow is expected to wind down by Tuesday morning.

