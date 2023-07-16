weather forecast

Tornado watch issued for all of Conn., severe thunderstorm warning expires

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A tornado watch has been issued for all of Connecticut on Sunday and a severe thunderstorm warning that was in effect for parts of Hartford county has expired.

The tornado watch is in effect for every county in the state through 3 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for parts of Hartford county. It expired at 10 a.m.

Rounds of heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms will continue during the day. Along with the tornado threat to the state, a flood watch also continues for the threat of heavy rain.

Several inches of rain are possible through the day today which will increase the threat for flash flooding and river flooding.

A flood warning is in effect for parts of Hartford county and parts of Tolland county.

A flood watch is in effect for Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven and New London counties.

The rain will fall on already saturated ground and swollen rivers, giving the state an elevated flood threat for small streams, rivers and basement flooding.

The rain and storms will move out Sunday night.

A slow moving cold front will push to the east by Monday bringing a return to sunshine and drier weather to start next week.

