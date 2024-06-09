Tracking morning rain, afternoon sunshine

A cold front will bring rain this morning to most of the state as a round of showers move through.
The bulk of the showers are expected between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
After noon, a quick clearing trend is expected from west to east. A return to sunshine and a northwesterly breeze will bring in drier air for a nice end to the day.
The rest of the afternoon will feature sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. There is the chance of a spot shower in a couple of towns late this afternoon and evening as a second front approaches.
The outlook for next week is for a dry stretch of weather and building heat. Temperatures are expected to approach 90 degrees by the end of the week.
Read more about the forecast on the StormTracker weather blog.
