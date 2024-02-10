Storm could bring several inches of snow to parts of Conn. late Monday night, Tuesday

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking a storm that could bring several inches of snow to parts of the state late Monday through Tuesday afternoon.

The precipitation will start late Monday into early Tuesday. Some mixing is possible along the shoreline.

The precipitation will change to all snow by Tuesday around noon.

Most of the state could see between 6 and 12 inches of snow. Three to six inches is likely along the immediate shoreline.

There will be a few hours of widespread snow during the day on Tuesday before it quiets down in the evening.

On top of the snow, there will be strong wind gusts. Up to 40 mph winds are possible.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for parts of Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London and Windham counties starting Monday night. The watches end at various times on Tuesday.

You can get the latest information on the storm on the StormTracker blog here.