Sunny and warm today, scattered thunderstorms possible tomorrow

We have a sunny day on tap for your Tuesday and more rain is possible on Wednesday.

There will be abundant sunshine on Tuesday and highs will be near 86.

The evening will be fair. Lows will be around 68.

Wednesday will be very warm with highs near 90 and it will be muggy.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible.

A stronger storm can't be ruled out, but the strength or severity come down to the timing of a frontal passage.

It will be fair and noticeably cooler for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the 70s.

More scattered showers are possible on Saturday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.