StormTracker

Sunny and warm today, scattered thunderstorms possible tomorrow

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We have a sunny day on tap for your Tuesday and more rain is possible on Wednesday.

There will be abundant sunshine on Tuesday and highs will be near 86.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The evening will be fair. Lows will be around 68.

Wednesday will be very warm with highs near 90 and it will be muggy.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible.

A stronger storm can't be ruled out, but the strength or severity come down to the timing of a frontal passage.

It will be fair and noticeably cooler for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the 70s.

Local

Paralympics 7 hours ago

Parathletes find new opportunities with local adaptive sports program

Waterbury 8 hours ago

As more school districts consider cell phone restrictions, Waterbury rolls out new policy

More scattered showers are possible on Saturday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us