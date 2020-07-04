Warm and Sunny 4th of July Forecast

NBC Connecticut first alert meteorologists are forecasting a warm and sunny fourth of July holiday.

Some towns picked up anywhere from one inch to four inches of rain on Friday. The set up is more stable for today's holiday but a spot shower is still possible in a couple of towns.

Happy 4th of July! Clouds will give way to sunshine with an isolated shower today. Most will stay dry. Enjoy! #nbcct @nbcconnecticut https://t.co/lg2MkIV60a pic.twitter.com/eTiJGlGcR1 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) July 4, 2020

The thunderstorm chance looks to increase on Sunday. Some storms on Sunday could be on the strong side.

A couple of towns holding fireworks displays this evening will enjoy comfortable temperatures and a partly cloudy sky.

