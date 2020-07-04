Warm and Sunny 4th of July Forecast

NBC Connecticut first alert meteorologists are forecasting a warm and sunny fourth of July holiday.
Some towns picked up anywhere from one inch to four inches of rain on Friday. The set up is more stable for today's holiday but a spot shower is still possible in a couple of towns.
The thunderstorm chance looks to increase on Sunday. Some storms on Sunday could be on the strong side.
A couple of towns holding fireworks displays this evening will enjoy comfortable temperatures and a partly cloudy sky.