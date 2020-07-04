first alert weather

Warm and Sunny 4th of July Forecast

By Darren Sweeney

people on the beach at Hammonasset State Park
Ali Villano

NBC Connecticut first alert meteorologists are forecasting a warm and sunny fourth of July holiday.

Some towns picked up anywhere from one inch to four inches of rain on Friday. The set up is more stable for today's holiday but a spot shower is still possible in a couple of towns.

The thunderstorm chance looks to increase on Sunday. Some storms on Sunday could be on the strong side.

A couple of towns holding fireworks displays this evening will enjoy comfortable temperatures and a partly cloudy sky.

Weather

first alert weather 21 hours ago

Afternoon Forecast For July 3

first alert weather Jul 3

Morning Forecast for July 3, 2020

For the latest forecast updates.

This article tagged under:

first alert weathernbcconnecticut
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us