Warming Up After Chilly Morning; Nice Start to Labor Day Weekend

Friday started off chilly, in the 40s in some towns, including 42 in Colebrook, but temperatures will rise to near 80.

The day will be sunny, warm and dry.

The Labor Day weekend will get off to a nice start and Saturday looks good.

We will have a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sunday looks muggy with afternoon showers and storms and Monday looks wet.

There are lots of things to do in Connecticut for Labor Day Weekend. Take a look at the events here.T

Check out our weather blog here.