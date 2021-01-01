first alert weather

Wintry Mix Possible Tonight

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for tonight as a wintry mix is possible for the first night of the new year.

Two systems will bring a wintry mix that changes to rain. The first one is tonight into Saturday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect statewide through Saturday morning. Mixed precipitation is expected.

Roads may get slippery Friday night into early Saturday.

Low temperatures will reach the 20s overnight.

The weather will be changeable for the next three to four days.

Next week looks quieter.

