Giving Tuesday: What to Think About Before Clicking Donate

It’s Giving Tuesday, which means your inbox, social media feeds and maybe even text messages are probably already starting to get donation requests.

The Better Business Bureau says 40% of charitable donations are given in the last few weeks of the year. That means a lot of money is up for grabs, and scammers know this.

You don’t want your cash ending up in the wrong hands, so research the nonprofit online before you give.

If you’re feeling pressured to give or make a decision to donate on the spot, that can be a huge red flag.

“Just remember that any reputable charity will take your donation as much tomorrow as it will today, so if you stop and do your research, then you’ll be able to give to someone who really needs it rather than giving your money to a scammer. And that’s the thing with scammers this time of year, they prey on our emotions,” said Kristen Johnson, the director of communications of BBB Serving CT.

BBB accredits charities like it does businesses, looking at 20 different standards they have to meet to be approved.

You can go to BBB's website give.org to look up a charity’s profile before you give.

Other great websites, like Charity Navigator and Guidestar, allow you to review how much of the budget goes to the cause and what goes towards administrative costs.

Also, make sure you give directly to an organization on their website and use a credit card for the most protection.

And lastly, check and see if your employer may match what you give to help your preferred nonprofit even more.