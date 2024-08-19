What insurance claims can be made after flood damage?

Just an inch of water can cause roughly $25,000 of damage to a property, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Unfortunately, there’s a common misconception many consumers don’t realize until it’s too late: homeowners insurance typically does not cover flood damage.

For that coverage, you need a separate flood insurance policy.

Flood insurance can be purchased through the National Flood Insurance Program or a private flood insurer.

The Connecticut Insurance Department says damage like we’re seeing from the weekend is a good reminder to consumers of the value of flood insurance.

“Recent intense rainfall events in the state have highlighted the need for increased flood awareness and preparedness. Understanding your flood risk is essential for protecting your home and assets. It’s important to take a proactive approach to flooding,” said Consumers Affairs Director Gerard O’Sullivan.

O'Sullivan added, “Most homeowners insurance policies don't cover flood damage, so opting for flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) is the best way to safeguard your property and belongings.”

There is a 30-day waiting period for National Flood Insurance Program coverage, meaning you can’t wait until a storm is right at your doorstep to get coverage.

It takes a month for it to become effective.

The Insurance Information Institute (III) tells NBC CT Responds that private flood policies have shorter windows to begin coverage.

“You don’t have to be in a flood zone to buy flood insurance. You can buy it anyway and, in fact, about 40% of the losses paid in the past five years are for properties that are outside of flood zones,” said Don Griffin, the department vice president of policy, research and international of American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

But make sure you understand your policy’s intricacies.

Griffin reminds consumers that typically flood insurance policies just cover damage to your structure and appliances, not personal items stored in your basement.

That protection would require additional coverage.

As for flood damage to your vehicle, III says this is covered by an optional comprehensive portion of an auto insurance policy and that about 80% of drivers carry this coverage.

III says never attempt to start a vehicle damaged by flood waters until it's assessed by a professional, as it could cause irreparable engine damage.

It can feel overwhelming following a flood, the American Property Casualty Insurance Association says to reach out to your insurance company immediately.

Then take pictures and videos of the damage with your phone, if you can do so safely.

The agency reminds consumers that their insurance adjusters could soon be asking for serial numbers of damaged items, receipts, and any sample materials of items they have like carpet.

If this storm didn’t impact you, these are all great tips of things to do, gather, and keep before a weather event or an emergency so you’re prepared for anything.

Connecticut Insurance Department has information about flood insurance on its website and can help consumers with claims.

III provided us with these notes below to begin the process of filing a property flood claim: