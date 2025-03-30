The housing search is easing, but a prolonged trade war could derail progress
Housing’s yearslong winter might be showing the first hints of thaw, according to new data from the NBC News Home Buyer Index.
23andMe files for bankruptcy, Anne Wojcicki steps down as CEO
Anne Wojcicki has resigned from her role as chief executive effective immediately, though she will remain a member of the board.
Women's sports bars expected to quadruple across the US in 2025
The boom coincides with the soaring viewership and popularity of professional and college women’s sports.
Tesla owners are trading in their EVs at record levels, Edmunds says
Data from Edmunds shows that Tesla owners have been trading in their vehicles at record levels since CEO Elon Musk joined Trump’s White House.
Tesla recalls 46,000 Cybertrucks for panel that can increase ‘risk of crash'
The voluntary recall covers a part of the vehicle known as a cant rail and affects all Cybertrucks manufactured from November 2023 to February 2025.