45 More COVID-19 Deaths Reported in CT; Positivity Rate Slightly Increase to 4.93%

There are 45 more COVID-related deaths and the state's positivity rate slightly increased to 4.93%.

A total of 6,819 people have died from COVID-19 complications as of Friday.

Of over 40,000 tests performed, 2,019 came back positive.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️40,958 tests were administered and 2,019 came back positive (4.93% rate)

➡️1,058 patients are currently hospitalized (decrease of 11)

➡️There have been 45 additional deaths



Read today's full report: https://t.co/ZFYhasZgFM pic.twitter.com/EtxcRttFH9 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) January 22, 2021

On Thursday, the positivity rate was 4.27%.

Net hospitalizations have decreased by 11. There are now 1,058 people in Connecticut hospitals with the virus.

According to the CDC, 248,753 Connecticut people have had at least one dose and 33,149 people have already had their second dose of the vaccine.

It was announced on Thursday that two more Connecticut residents have tested positive for the UK COVID-19 variant, according to state officials. The two additional people who tested positive for COVID variant B.1.1.7 are family members of one of the first two people with the virus in the state.

A total of four Connecticut residents have now tested positive for the new strain of the virus.