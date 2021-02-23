Grocery Store Workers in Conn. Must Wait to Get Vaccinated

Governor Lamont and the acting public health commissioner released an updated timeline of who will be eligible next to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and essential workers will no longer get priority, as state leaders had previously planned. Those essential workers would have included grocery store employees.

“It’s a bit of a bummer. My employees, they’re on the front end every day. We’re working every day, seven days a week and we have a lot of exposure to illnesses and diseases,” said Joel Perez, the manager of Key Food Supermarket on Park Street in Hartford.

There are about 45 employees that work at Key Food that range in age from 16 to 60.

Now that over 44 million Americans have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, questions rise for those who are wondering what activities are safe to do and what the timeline to normalcy is.

Perez said it’s disappointing the employees can’t get the COVID vaccine as soon as they thought, especially because their daily job entails a lot of interaction with people.

“I think it is a big risk. We try to keep our six feet distance, but not everyone follows those protocols. We’re dealing with money every day. People touch money and pass it on. We try to keep the transactions as limited as you can, but you can’t help it,” said Perez.

On Monday, the governor's office also released a new schedule for age-based eligibility over the coming months. Those eligible to receive the vaccine based on their profession do not need to fit into any additional age requirements.

The Connecticut Food Association issued a statement writing that it’s unfortunate the change in policy excludes essential grocery workers. It went on to say that keeping grocery stores open “would not have been possible without the selfless individuals who came to work every day so that others could feed their families. We will be having difficult conversations with our associates who believed they would be eligible for a vaccination in the next phase.”

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 371 represents about 5,000 grocery store workers in the state. About a thousand employees are still testing positive every week, according to Keri Hoehne, the executive vice president of the union. “They really felt like at least they were going to get some protection and have a little bit of that anxiety relieved. And I think they just kind of feel like there is no end in sight. They just don’t know when they will have any kind of normalcy or any kind of safety,” Hoehne said.

For now, those essential workers will have to wait until their age group becomes eligible.

The governor's office says the goal of the new vaccination plan is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible as well as reaching out to underserved communities to make sure they have access to the vaccine.

The plan based on age is as such:

March 1 : People ages 55 to 64 can make appointments and get vaccinated

: People ages 55 to 64 can make appointments and get vaccinated March 22 : Ages 45 to 54

: Ages 45 to 54 April 12 : Ages 35 to 44

: Ages 35 to 44 May 3: Ages 16 to 34