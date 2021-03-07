Hartford HealthCare to Open 3 More COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in Conn. This Week

This week, Hartford HealthCare plans to open at least 3 new mega-vaccination clinics in Connecticut.

The effort is a part of the health care systems plan to get more shots into arms and expand access to doses for eligible patients.

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

The state started the vaccine rollout in mid-December by vaccinating healthcare personnel, long-term care facility residents and medical first responders.

As of mid-January, Connecticut residents 75 and older have been able to sign up for an appointment and get a vaccine.

Connecticut residents 55 and older can sign up and get an appointment.

Pre-K-12 Teachers, paraprofessionals, custodial staff, food service providers, school bus drivers and childcare providers as well as in-school administrative staff. This group does not include individuals who are not required to work on-site in a school. Note: Pre-K-12 school staff and teachers, and professional child care providers will be eligible for the vaccine.



The three new locations include Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Sacred Heart University in Fairfield and Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Data has shown the people who meet the standard for obesity are at greater risk for severe complications from COVID-19. As a result, some states are using BMI, or body mass index, to qualify people for early access to a vaccine. NBC News medical correspondent Dr. John Torres joined LX News to discuss how BMI helps to calculate your risk — and where it falls short.

The health care system has the ability to distribute 35,000 vaccines weekly and if supply were to increase, the system could distribute more than 75,000 vaccines weekly.

To sign up for an appointment, you can call 2-1-1 or head to hartfordhealthcare.org.