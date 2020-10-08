coronavirus in connecticut

CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate is 1.6 Percent as State Enters Phase 3 of Reopening

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Connecticut enters Phase 3 of reopening today. This means that several businesses will be able to expand the number of people who can be inside businesses.

Connecticut went from a COVID-19 hot spot early in the pandemic and lowered the rates of the virus significantly.

As of Wednesday, the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate came in at 1.6% percent Wednesday and hospitalizations due to the virus continue to rise to levels not seen since June.  

Local

donations 52 mins ago

Charitable Organizations Develop New Ways to Allow People To Give

Elections 1 hour ago

Vernon Finds Errors With Absentee Ballots

Of 7,617 new coronavirus tests reported Wednesday, 123 came back positive.

Hospitalizations hit 138, a net increase of nine from the day before. One new death was reported, bringing the death toll to 4,522.

UConn officials are touting low numbers of COVID-19 cases at its Storrs campus.

The state's COVID-19 metrics have been trending upwards as the state plans to move into Phase 3 of its reopening Thursday. Gov. Ned Lamont said Wednesday he is optimistic that if residents and businesses follow the state guidance that the positivity rate will remain low.

"If you want to stay open you've got to follow the protocols and you've got to make sure that everyone within your town or in your region are taking it seriously," the governor said.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticut
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us