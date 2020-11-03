coronavirus in connecticut

CT Reports Highest COVID-19 Hospitalizations Since June, 4.6% Positivity Rate

Connecticut's COVID-related hospitalizations have increased and are now at the highest they've been since June 3.

There are now 381 total hospitalizations, with an increase of 41 overnight.

The state's positivity rate has increased to 4.6%. The positivity rate was 3.4% on Monday.

An additional 985 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. 21,230 tests were performed since Monday.

Seven more COVID-related deaths have been reported.The death toll is now 4,634.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced yesterday that restaurants in the state will now have a curfew and will have to go back to 50% capacity as a part of "phase 2.1." This phase will go into effect on Friday.

Many Orange Alert level towns are working to prevent moving into the Red Alert level

