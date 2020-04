Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is set to give an update on coronavirus in the Capitol City on Monday.

Bronin will be joined by Health Director Liany Arroyo for the update at 3:15 p.m.

The update is expected to either be livestreamed on Mayor Bronin's Facebook page or will be posted after.

So far, the city of Hartford has had more than 600 cases of coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus cases in Connecticut have now exceeded 17,950 and nearly 1,130 deaths have been reported.