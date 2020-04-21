coronavirus

Hartford Mayor to Give Update on COVID-19, Announce Help for Small Businesses

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is giving an update on coronavirus in the Capitol City on Monday afternoon and he is also expected to announce help for small businesses.

Bronin will be joined by city leaders to give an update on coronavirus response at 3:30 p.m.

A new initiative to support Hartford small businesses is also expected to be announced.

The update will either be streamed live on Bronin's Facebook page here or will be posted afterwards.

Hartford has more than 700 cases of coronavirus, according to numbers released on Monday.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusHartfordCOVID-19coronavirus in connecticutmayor luke bronin
