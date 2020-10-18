More CT Schools Transition to Remote Learning Amid COVID-19

More Connecticut schools are transitioning to remote learning as school districts try to limit COVID-19 exposure.

As of Friday, the state's COVID-19 positivity rate was 2.4 percent. While some schools have transitioned to full in-person learning, many are hybrid and are allowing students to learn virtually. Due to cases of COVID-19, some schools are closing and switching to remote learning while others are staying open and sending small groups home to quarantine.

Cromwell

School officials in Cromwell announced that the high school will be closed for in-person learning from Monday, Oct. 19 through Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The closure comes after the school was notified that a member of the high school community tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. The person was last in school on Oct. 16.

The person who tested positive for the virus was told to remain home and quarantine for 14 days, school officials said.

All other schools in the Cromwell school district will remain open.

Norwalk

Brien McMahon High School and the Center for Global Studies will be closed Monday after 11 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the school district Saturday.

Of the new cases, at least six are involving members of the Brien McMahon High School and Center for Global Studies school communities, city officials said.

Mayor Harry Rilling said these exposures did not occur at school.

Contact tracing shows that the positive test results appear to connected to weekend social gatherings and a non-school related scavenger hunt that took place during the week, according to officials.

The people who tested positive for the virus have been instructed to remain home in self-isolation. Family members have also been told to contact their healthcare provider about getting tested, school officials said.

Two of the 11 individuals who tested positive have recently been present on a school campus and there are 60 students and staff members that have been told to quarantine.

The city reported 31 new positive cases since Saturday, bringing Norwalk's total to 2,496. No new deaths were reported.

Windham

All schools in the Windham school district will transition to remote learning starting Monday, according to school officials.

Remote learning will take place until Friday, Oct. 30, Superintendent Dr. Tracy Youngberg said.

"I know that this shift in our school schedule presents a challenge for many families," Youngberg said in a statement.

School officials said the decision came after Gov. Ned Lamont identified Windham as one of the 11 communities under "red alert" status.

All schools will follow their same start and end times and after-school activities will be canceled, the school district said.

Windham rolled back to Phase 2 restrictions on Saturday in an effort to try and decrease its number of new cases.