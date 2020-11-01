Quinnipiac Sends Home 20 Students Who Attended Anthony's Ocean View Event in New Haven

Quinnipiac University officials said they are sending home approximately 20 students who attended an event that did not comply with COVID-19 guidelines at Anthony's Ocean View in New Haven.

The event that students attended was held Thursday night, a day before city health officials shut down the facility.

The students who attended the event were sent home for the remainder of the semester, school officials said.

"Our offices of Public Safety and Student Affairs have been investigating particulars of the event throughout the weekend and already have spoken with numerous student organizations and individuals to ascertain more details," Associate Vice President for Public Relations John W. Morgan said in a statement.

School officials said they learned that college students from multiple universities attended the event.

Event attendees did not wear masks, social distancing was not practiced, and total attendance exceeded public health guidelines, according to school officials.

"Beyond ignoring medical advice to protect one’s own health, we are incredibly disappointed by such behavior that blatantly disregards the well-being of fellow Bobcats and our larger community," Morgan said.

The university will also increase their sample testing in clusters of students identified as peers of attendees at the event. This is done in an effort to "facilitate rapid containment efforts," the university said.

"We understand that we may not identify every individual who attended this event. Out of great care and concern for fellow students, faculty, staff and the community, we are requiring anyone else who was at the event to self-quarantine in their residence and attend classes remotely this entire week," Morgan said.

The university said they are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the event is asked to leave a message at 203-582-4333. School officials said information can remain anonymous.