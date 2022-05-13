1 Player Won $321,000, Another $247,000 in Kentucky Derby Bets at Mohegan Sun

Two players who placed wagers on the Kentucky Derby at Mohegan Sun won big prizes.

Mohegan Sun said one person won $321,500 off a $1 wager at Mohegan Sun’s Derby Day party and another player won $247,215 on a 50-cent wager.

A successful “Superfecta” with correct picks for the first four finishers in sequence secured the $321,500 win.

The other player put 50 cents on a “Pick 5” bet and won $247,215.

Sports betting started in Connecticut in September and the grand opening for Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook was this March.

“We saw two of the biggest horse racing wins ever at Mohegan Sun on Saturday and we congratulate the two players that placed these incredible wagers,” Brad Bryant, general manager of Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook, said in a statement. “We also had numerous guests win big by picking the Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike. It was a thrilling day at the sportsbook, and we are excited to have many more like it.”

Rich Strike, a horse that was not even in the field until another horse was scratched from the race, won and the odds were 80-to-1.