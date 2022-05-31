Franklin

2 Dead After Head-On Collision in Franklin: Police

Two people have died after a head-on collision in Franklin Sunday night, according to Connecticut State Police.

Around 7:50 p.m., emergency crews responded to the area of Route 32 for a report of a head-on crash. State police said LifeStar was called.

A car was traveling on the northbound side of the highway when it crashed into another car traveling southbound, state police said.

One of the drivers was transported to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries. They were later pronounced dead. A passenger in the same car died at the scene, authorities said.

Troopers said another passenger in the car was transported to Windham Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The two people who died were identified as 24-year-old Jullian Raul Parrilla of Windham and 25-year-old Andre Shamar Wade of Willimantic, according to police.

Route 32 was shut down while officials conducted their investigation.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Troop K at 860-465-5400.

