84-Year-Old Bridgeport Woman Found After Week-Long Search Dies at Hospital: PD

An 84-year-old Bridgeport woman with Alzheimer's disease who was found on Sunday after a week-long search was taken to the hospital where police said she later passed away.

Officers said Teresa Zangrilli was found unresponsive on Sunday shortly before noon in a patch of woods behind an office building on Cambridge Drive in Trumbull.

Zangrilli was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators said when Zangrilli was found, she was very weak and life-saving efforts by medics and doctors were unsuccessful.

"At this time we are respectfully allowing the family space to mourn, and will not be infringing on their privacy," Bridgeport Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security/Emergency Communications Director Scott Appleby said in part in a statement.

Zangrilli was reported missing last Monday. Investigators said she was last seen last Sunday around 4 p.m. near the Marshalls sign next to the Price Rite on Upper Main Street. Police previously said she suffered from Alzheimer's disease and diabetes.

On Wednesday, police expanded their search for Zangrilli to include the entire city of Bridgeport and on Thursday, helicopters joined the search.

Helicopters searched the area of Elton Rogers Park and the woods north of Trumbull Mall on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, Zangrilli was found on Sunday by a Bridgeport resident who was volunteering to search for her.

Authorities said the area where Zangrilli was found on Sunday is on the Trumbull and Bridgeport town lines and was approximately one-and-a-half miles in walking distance from where she went missing last weekend. She was also wearing the same pink fleece top she had on at the time she went missing, police added.

The State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is expected to conduct an autopsy on Zangrilli. The investigation into her death is ongoing.