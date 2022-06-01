Applications Open for Conn. Child Tax Credit

Wednesday is the first day you can apply for the Connecticut Child Tax Credit.

The child tax credit is intended to help Connecticut families with children.

Eligible families can get up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children. The maximum tax credit is a total of $750.

In order to be eligible, you must be a resident of Connecticut, you must have claimed at least one child as a dependent on your 2021 federal income tax return who was 18 years old or younger and you must meet certain income thresholds.

It was approved as part of the state's 2022-2023 budget.

Applications close on July 31. Refunds can be expected in late August.

For more information and how to apply, you can go to the state's Department of Revenue Services website here.