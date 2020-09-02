Thousands More Kids in Conn. Head Back to School Today

Thousands more kids in at least 10 towns across the state are heading back to school today, but not everyone will start their day in school buildings.

One of the towns starting today is Farmington. The district is starting with a hybrid model as they push to have everyone back in-person learning by mid-to-late October.

Students in Farmington are split into two groups and they will alternate weeks. One group will attend school all next week while the second group works from home then they'll switch.

It's a model many districts are using to help keep everyone safe, but it also poses challenges for parents who need to find daycare for their kids.

"This is very challenging for parents, especially when you have a school system that is in person for part of the week and at home for part of the week and that’s the challenge," said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

Another problem some districts are running into is staff shortages. Hamden delayed the opening of school because of it.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he would like to see all teachers return unless they are considered high risk because of their age or pre-existing conditions.

"Miguel Cardona, our Commissioner of Education, has been working very hard in part to allow the paras to be able to come in and help if there’s a need, but I’d like to see the teachers back in the schools as soon as possible," Lamont said.

Other towns going back to school today include: